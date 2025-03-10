Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Angie's avatar
Angie
Mar 10, 2025

I’ll say it again: the idea that the mighty American military isn’t putting a stop to this coup is shameful. Trump and Musk deserve a traitors fate and they deserves it now. We cannot be passive, we cannot be weak. We have to do whatever is necessary as a country.

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Joanna Denis's avatar
Joanna Denis
Mar 10, 2025

Ms. Lautman, thank you for your steadfast reporting. I've been following you for some time but only recently joined on Substack. Your newsletters are incredibly informative, if terribly frightening. Last night just before going to sleep, I saw Anne Applebaum's headline on the Heritage Foundation not only want to dismantle the U.S., but Europe as well. That really shook me to the point I didn't want to read so as not to have nightmares. This is so terribly draining on all of us Americans, and now I'm sure, the wider world. I went to three protests this week, a modest number of people but the same people out there in Surpries, Az. where I'm just here for the winter months. I saw that in downtown Chicago, there were thousands protesting a few days ago. We have to keep protesting. Putin has never been our friend and will never be our friend. As I go overseas next month to see family, I worry about how Americans will be viewed abroad.

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