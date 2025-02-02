Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Don’t Look (Up) 202x's avatar
Don’t Look (Up) 202x
Feb 2, 2025

Elon Musk gaining access to SS is worse than a cybercrime. Musk is not just grabbing data. He can actually gain control of the system. Musk is a private citizen - not a Federal employee.

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1 Small Voice's avatar
1 Small Voice
Feb 2, 2025

He is not an employee or a vetted contractor, so he should not have access to any US data. He needs security clearances; otherwise, he is no better than an illegal hacker.

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