Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Judy Peer's avatar
Judy Peer
Feb 24, 2025

I remember the story of a female mayor of some town near Kiev in the early days of the invasion. The invading Russians not only executed her, but also killed her son and husband. The unspeakable cruelty of it! How can we Americans allow ourselves to forget such recent events?

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Patrick Daniels aka Cromulent1's avatar
Patrick Daniels aka Cromulent1
Feb 24, 2025

Done and reposted. Thanks for all you do Olga!!

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