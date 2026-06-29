Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Monnina's avatar
Monnina
7h

A third world war is upon us. Fossil fuel discovery and its exploitation for perpetual capitalist expansion has resulted in perpetual wars. These recent developments explain my current panic attack and insomnia. Grateful for the knowledge.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
7h

Thank you for all of this information, Olga.

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