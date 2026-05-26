Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Trump Moves to Cut NATO Bombers, Submarines, and Warships in Major Win for Russia
Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly delivered gifts to Vladimir Putin by attacking NATO allies, pressuring Ukraine to surrender, undermining…
  Olga Lautman
Trump’s Ballroom Commissioner Heads to Russia's Economic Forum
For years, the St.
  Olga Lautman
As Ukraine Hits Deeper Into Russia, Putin Retreats Into Isolation
These days, Vladimir Putin is hiding from his own country as Ukrainian strikes push deeper into Russia and Kremlin fears continue to grow.
  Olga Lautman
Pax Americana: May 21, 2026 Show Notes
A recording from Olga Lautman and Julie Roginsky's live video
  Olga Lautman and Julie Roginsky
57:51
China Secretly Trained Russian Troops for Ukraine
As Putin arrived in Beijing for his meeting with Xi Jinping, the Kremlin and Chinese state media celebrated what both governments described as an…
  Olga Lautman
Leaked Russian Documents Reveal Growing Strain Inside Russia’s Economy
Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian intelligence had obtained internal Russian documents exposing what the…
  Olga Lautman
Russian Digest
Week of 5/11/26: Top stories I'm keeping an eye on
  Olga Lautman
Putin and Trump’s Overlapping Operations Have Reached Canada
As Alberta moves toward a possible independence referendum this October, Canada has become the latest battleground in Russia’s long-running shadow war…
  Olga Lautman
Russian Digest
Week of 5/4/26: Top stories I'm keeping an eye on
  Olga Lautman

April 2026

Another Russian Ship Carrying Stolen Ukrainian Grain Idles Off Haifa Port as Ukraine Summons Israeli Ambassador
Two weeks ago, a Russian vessel carrying grain stolen from illegally occupied Ukrainian territories was allowed to dock in Port of Haifa despite direct…
  Olga Lautman
Trump Reportedly Invites Russia to G20 After Renewing Russian Oil Waiver
Overnight, Russian state media was celebrating Moscow’s claim that it has been invited to the G20 summit “at the highest level,” with Deputy Foreign…
  Olga Lautman
Russian Ship Carrying Stolen Ukrainian Grain Allowed to Dock in Israel Despite Warnings from Kyiv
For more than three weeks, a Russian vessel carrying tens of thousands of tons of grain believed to have been stolen from occupied Ukrainian territories…
  Olga Lautman
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